‘There is no virus, it’s 5G radiation poisoning'

Video

The idea that 5G could have health implications isn't new. But conspiracy theories linking 5G with Covid-19 went viral during lockdown.

By May, one survey found 20% believed to some extent that the virus is a hoax.

Major health organisations have said that 5G is safe and that there's no link between it and coronavirus. But while most of the UK was isolating at home, anti-5G protesters took to the streets.

There were also attacks on telecoms workers, and almost 100 mobile masts were set on fire.

Where did this theory come from? And where will it end?

Watch the full documentary on BBC iPlayer.

Shooting Director: Hannah Livingston

Producer: Naomi Pallas

Editor: Jamie Ryan

Executive Producer: Nisha Lilia Diu