The lockdown drama group for asylum seekers

Video

Lockdown has been challenging for everyone but for young asylum seekers like Ali it's been particularly though. Ali usually relies on wifi at the college he goes to, to contact his family back home but in lockdown this hasn’t been possible. With the money he gets he is unable to afford access to the internet which has left him isolated.

But, a non-profit theatre company called the Compass Collective have been providing young asylum seekers with data packages so they can stay in touch with their families but also access virtual creative workshops. Ali and other young asylum seekers have been using the workshops to stay connected but also to rehearse their acting and singing skills for a film that was streamed nationally on Refugee Day.

Produced and edited by Ammar Ebrahim

Commissioning editor Kimberley Rowell