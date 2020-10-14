Bury: Bringing Football Back

When Bury FC collapsed last August, a group of fans made it their mission to bring football back to their town - against massive odds. The BBC followed them for 12 months, getting amazing behind-the-scenes access to the birth of a new football club as well as insight into the troubles that brought down one of Britain's oldest clubs in the first place.

Now, with coronavirus putting more financial pressure than ever on lower-league clubs, Premier League clubs have agreed on a £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs.

Directed, filmed & edited by: Tom Beal and Rob Brown

Digital Producer: Gerard Groves

Executive Producer: Nisha Lilia Diu

Photo Credit: www.andywhiteheadphotography.com