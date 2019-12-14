In the immediate aftermath of World War Two, thousands of children were born to white German women and black American soldiers who were stationed in Allied-occupied Germany.

The mixed-race infants were viewed with contempt by many Germans and subjected to constant abuse.

Black activist and author Ika Hügel-Marshall was one of the so-called "occupation babies".

She recalls the painful struggle to discover her own identity as a result of the racism she experienced growing up black in post-war Germany.

