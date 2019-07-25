Sirimavo Bandaranaike was elected the modern world's first female head of government in 1960 when she became prime minister of Sri Lanka, or Ceylon as it was known then.

She entered politics after the assassination of her husband Solomon Bandrainaike in 1959.

Her daughter Sunethra Bandaranaike spoke to Witness History about her mother's ground-breaking political achievement.

