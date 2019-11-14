In 1980 the Iraqi strongman, Saddam Hussein, tried to launch his country into the world of movie making.

He spent millions of dollars on an epic movie called "Clash of Loyalties", filmed almost entirely on location in Iraq, and starring some of Britain's leading actors, including Oliver Reed.

But soon after shooting of the film began, war erupted between Iraq and neighbouring Iran.

The film's Iraqi-born British producer Lateif Jorephani recalls what happened next.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.