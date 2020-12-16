A BBC investigation has found that during the first UK lockdown over March through to May there were at least 10 suspected student suicides at UK universities, according to a freedom of information requests submitted to 137 institutions.

This BBC investigation also analysed local news reports, spoke to family members and friends and found that since March there has been at least 17 additional suspected student suicides, 12 of which took place since students returned to universities on September 2nd.

BBC Three's Hannah Price speaks to the friends and family of Finn Kitson, a first-year student at Manchester University, who is thought to have taken his own life in October. She investigates how many universities record the number of suspected student suicides, and meets with Universities UK, the body representing universities across the UK to ask what further help is needed to support student mental health.

If you or someone you know has been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available at the BBC Action Line.

You can call Samaritans free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Watch the full documentary: 'The Student Mental Health Crisis' on BBC iPlayer.

Reporter: Hannah Price

Researcher: Jade Thompson

Filmed by: James Anderson, James Stewart, Brandon Brown, Ruth Evans and Tom Beal

Additional editing: Tom Beal

Associate Producer: Bernadette Kitterick

Graphics: Gerard Groves

Editors: Owen Kean and Jon Jones

Produced and Directed by: Bryony Hopkins

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell