Indian student Dorothy Bonarjeee won the University College of Wales Eisteddfod in 1914 with a poem on the subject of the Welsh soldier Owain Lawgoch.

The poem had to be written according to a prescribed metre and length. Dorothy Bonarjee wrote in English rather than Welsh, which was permissible in 1914.

Here, the Indian poet Mohini Gupta reads the 10th stanza of the winning poem.