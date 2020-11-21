The women of Egypt's Arab Spring
In 2011 Egyptians took to the streets calling for the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak whose regime had been in power for nearly 30 years.
Their uprising was part of a mass movement of pro-democracy protests across the Arab world.
Women were at the forefront of the demonstrations in Tahrir Square in Cairo, bravely defying sexist stereotypes.
Hend Nafea was a student activist at the time of the protests.
She tells Witness History that she was protesting not only for freedom, dignity and social justice but also for her rights as a woman.
