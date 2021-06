Valentina Petrillo competed in women's para-athletics events for the first time in September 2020, and raced against non-disabled women a month later, in Arezzo.

Here she wins a gold medal in the 200m, against non-disabled women in the 45-49 age group.

The footage forms part of a documentary, 5 Nanomoles: The Olympic dream of a trans woman, produced by Ethnos, which will be released in 2022.