The Attica Prison Rebellion

On September 9th 1971 inmates at Attica maximum security facility in New York State rioted and seized control of the jail, taking guards hostage. When negotiations failed, the authorities stormed the prison, dropping tear gas from helicopters and firing hundreds of live rounds. At least 39 people were killed, including nine of the hostages.

Former prisoner, Carlos Roche, spoke to Witness History and described the chaos.

This video was first broadcast in 2016.

