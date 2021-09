Seaweed - we’ve been using it for centuries in food and toiletries. It can help to keep toothpaste and ice cream soft.

But in some parts of the world, supply has been affected by climate change.

Now people in Zanzibar are learning new methods of farming through the help of outreach projects like Milele Zanzibar Foundation and the Panje Project.

A video for People Fixing the World by Celestina Olulode, Esther Namuhisa, and Nicholaus Mtenga.