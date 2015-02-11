The Love Canal neighbourhood in Niagara Falls was built on the site of a dump containing over 20,000 tonnes of toxic waste. Over time the drums containing the waste rotted away and after exceptionally heavy rainfall in 1977 pools of toxic chemicals washed up into local streets and gardens.

Witness History spoke to former Love Canal resident Luella Kenny about the fight to be evacuated and how they were often dismissed as 'hysterical housewives'.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.