For decades, one of the world’s most famous male porn stars, Ron Jeremy, allegedly groped, assaulted and raped women. Yet it wasn’t until June 2020 that he was arrested and charged by police in Los Angeles, where he's currently in prison awaiting trial, having denied all charges.

This is the story of events leading up to his arrest, after adult star Ginger Banks and Rolling Stone magazine journalist EJ Dickson helped to shine a light on his behaviour.

Some of his accusers speak for the first time of their alleged experiences at the hands of Mr Jeremy. If convicted, he could face up to 330 years in jail.

We also hear from former colleagues of Mr Jeremy and those in the industry who believe that lines of consent are being drawn more tightly.

UK viewers can watch the full documentary on BBC iPlayer.

Edited by: Robert Timothy

Director: Ben Bryant

Producer: Jo Adnitt

Director of Photography: Tom Traies