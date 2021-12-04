In the first six months of 2021, there was a record spike in anti-Semitism. The Community Security Trust, the charity which monitors anti-Jewish incidents in the UK, now estimates that 2021 will likely be 'the worst year on record.'

From controversy around the Middle East, to the resurgence of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and the toxicity of social media - many Jewish people are questioning how safe it is to express who they are.

Tom Brada, a BBC journalist who happens to be British and Jewish, investigates what's going on.

Watch the full documentary on BBC iPlayer: 'British, Jewish: Is anti-Semitism on the rise?'

Reporter: Tom Brada

Directed, Produced and Edited by: Alvaro Alvarez

Additional Editing: Brandon Brown

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell