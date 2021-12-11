In May 1982, the Argentine cruiser the General Belgrano was sunk by British torpedoes during the war between Argentina and the UK over the Falkland or Malvinas Islands. It was the single largest loss of life of the war - more than 300 Argentinians died. And for many years its sinking was controversial. The Argentinian opera singer Dario Volonte was 18 at the time and one of those who survived.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.