It’s 10 years since the Zaatari refugee camp opened in Jordan, providing a safe home for people fleeing the war in Syria.

Maha Mansour arrived in 2012 with her three children: Hadeel, Linda and Mohammed.

Maha described the pain of leaving their hometown of Mhajja and saying goodbye to family and friends.

“We cried the whole way to Jordan,” she said.

The family lived in a tent in the camp at first but now have a static home with a kitchen and bathroom.

Mohammed, aged 13, said: “When my mum asks me about going back to Syria, I refuse, because this is my home.”