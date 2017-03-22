US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy was murdered in June 1968. It was less than five years after his older brother, President John F Kennedy, was also assassinated.

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the crime, but many - including Kennedy's friend Paul Schrade - suspect another gunman was involved.

Schrade was also shot that night and he’s been telling Witness History why he’s campaigning for the case to be reopened.

