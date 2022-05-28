A new extremist Hindu movement made up mostly of young men is growing in India. They call themselves "trads" - short for traditionalists - and they mimic the tricks and techniques used by the American alt-right.

Trads love memes and loathe mainstream Hindu nationalist parties, even the ruling BJP.

They see the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as not nearly as aggressive enough in advancing Hindu interests. In a rare on-camera interview we speak to a 16-year-old trad who's obsessed with fascist ideas and wants a Hindu monarchy.

Reporter: Reha Kansara

Producer: Shruti Menon

Video journalist: Shubham Koul

