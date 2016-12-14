In 2002, Omar Bongo, the president of Gabon, set up a network of national parks to protect the country's rainforest from logging and help save its population of forest elephants.

He was responding to pressure from campaigners worried by a surge in logging over the previous decade. Among them was a British biologist called Lee White, who went on to become Gabon's Minister of Forests and the Environment.

