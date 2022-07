Dr George Papanicolaou was the inventor of the Pap smear test which can detect early cancerous cells in the cervix and has saved millions of women’s lives.

But it took a long time for the medical community to accept his research.

Dr Pap was helped by his wife who, as well as providing emotional support, took a smear test every day for 20 years to provide him with more evidence.

Witness History spoke to the couple’s great-niece, Olga Stamatiou.