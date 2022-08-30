‘My daughter happened because of the Gay Games’

In August 1982, hundreds of athletes from around the world gathered in San Francisco for the first ever Gay Games.

Sara Waddell Lewinstein helped organise the event which enabled athletes to celebrate their sexuality.

She reflects on the day and how it changed her life.

For more on this story, listen to Sporting Witness on BBC Sounds.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.