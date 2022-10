In post-World War One Britain, thousands of men returned to their homes, but struggled to find work.

Factories began prioritising white workers and feelings towards black people living and working in big cities began to change.

Hear the story of a worker who was attacked by a white mob, told through a 1991 BBC interview and a modern day historian.

