Using artificial intelligence to spot breast cancer

Breast cancer is an increasing problem in low and middle-income countries, but screening programmes for early detection are rare.

A company in India has developed a cheap, non-invasive test that uses thermal imaging and AI.

Although considered less reliable than mammography, it is hoped the test might help spot some early cancers in people who might not otherwise have access to mammography screenings.

The US FDA says mammography is the best method of screening breast cancer.

For more positive stories listen to the People Fixing the World podcast.

Reporter: Chhavi Sachdev, camera: Rajesh Sharma, producer: Richard Kenny