In 1979, the UK ground to a halt as soaring inflation caused thousands of workers to strike for better pay.

It became known as the Winter of Discontent.

A strike by council gravediggers in Liverpool caused national outrage as dead bodies piled up.

Denise Lowes, whose father Ian was one of the organisers of the strike, described how the workers were vilified.

