Steve Jobs
Apple to give free case to solve iPhone4 signal problem

Apple boss Steve Jobs has promised a free phone case to every owner of its iPhone4, as the company deals with problems surrounding the handset's antenna.

The case will help overcome a widely reported issue in which phone signal strength was drained when the phone was held a certain way.

At the press conference, Steve Jobs said the problem affected a number of other phones on the market, not just the iPhone4.

  • 16 Jul 2010