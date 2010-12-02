New technology for disabled people
Video

Mind-control computers for disabled people

Computers that you can control with your mind, and the latest joystick controls for interacting with smartphones - there is a wealth of new technology being developed to improve the lives of disabled people.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones visited the Oxford Centre for Enablement and met their Occupational Therapist Heather Walsh, to find out what sort of technology was on offer.

