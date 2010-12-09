Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wikileaks: Inside the website's Stockholm 'bunker'
While computer hackers promise more attacks on companies refusing to deal with Wikileaks, one place that still seems safe is the bunkers hosting the website's servers.
The whistle-blowing website works off servers stored deep below ground in Stockholm, in a former nuclear bunker.
Stephen Evans went to take a look.
Read More: Wikileaks Revelations
-
09 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window