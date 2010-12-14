Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Electric cars still 'more expensive' than petrol models
The UK government has revealed the first nine electric cars that will be eligible for eco-friendly car grants.
Experts tend to agree that electric cars are more environmentally-friendly than petrol or diesel models.
But motoring journalist Kevin Haggarthy says that they are not necessarily cheaper. He also warns that any widespread switch to electric cars could drastically increase demands for electricity generation.
-
14 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-11992116/electric-cars-still-more-expensive-than-petrol-modelsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window