Nine electric cars to get subsidies in the UK
UK drivers who decide to buy specific models of electric cars will now be eligible for grants of up to £5,000 in a government subsidy scheme.
The £43m initiative starts on 1 January 2011 and could help cut the price by as much as 25%.
Ministers have also announced plans to install more than 4,000 charging points around the country.
The BBC's transport correspondent Richard Scott reports.
14 Dec 2010
