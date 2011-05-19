Project A Sketch: a giant electronic copy of the Etch A Sketch game
A giant electronic copy of an Etch-A-Sketch toy is among innovations on display at Manchester's FutureEverything festival.

Project A Sketch is designed by the city's MadLab, a group of inventors who run technological amateur design schemes.

The fair also includes motors that "swarm" around empty Victorian swimming baths.

Ellie Gibson has sampled FutureEverything's delights.

