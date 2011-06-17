Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students invent first public solar-powered mobile charger
A group of Serbian university students has created the world's first public solar-powered mobile phone charger, installed in a town outside Belgrade.
It led to the team winning a prestigious European Union prize for their efforts as the BBC's Belgrade correspondent Mark Lowen reports.
-
17 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-13805010/students-invent-first-public-solar-powered-mobile-chargerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window