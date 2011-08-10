Media player
Video
A Chinese home-made flying machine and other tech news
A Chinese inventor claims he reached an altitude of 4,000m on his home made flying machine.
Zhang Qi says his light aircraft is capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour for as long as three hours.
Sam Naz reports on this, and more of the latest technology news from around the world.
10 Aug 2011
