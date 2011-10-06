Media player
Steve Jobs dies: Steve Wozniak's tribute
The co-founder of Apple says he will remember Steve Jobs for his "very quick mind" and "knowing what made sense in a product".
Steve Wozniak, who met Mr Jobs at school and was in a computer club with him before starting the company, said:
"How many things do you own in the world... that are 'I just have to have this... I actually enjoy doing my work on this product'? That's what Apple brought to so many people."
06 Oct 2011
