In 2011, Britons were keen to find out how to wallpaper and all about the latest fitness craze Zumba.
That's according to Google's annual Zeitgeist - a look back at the most popular search terms of the year.
The royal wedding topped the list of 'fastest rising' search terms, with Apple's yet-to-be-released iPhone 5 coming in second place.
The most intriguing list was the "what is" top 10, with a diverse set of queries including "what is scampi".
Andy Moore reports.
15 Dec 2011
