CES 2012: Environmentally sound technology on display

A number of companies this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are showing off environmentally focused products.

From headphones designed by musician Bob Marley's son to a thermostat that learns your daily routine to help keep energy costs down, BBC presenter LJ Rich investigates why so many technology companies are looking to help save the environment through sustainable products.

  • 11 Jan 2012
