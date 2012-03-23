Video

Marco Tempest describes himself as a "cyber-illusionist".

The New Yorker has impressed audiences around the world by mixing traditional magic with technological wizardry.

Some have called his art form "sustained magic", because instead of building up to a climactic moment of revelation when the audience gasps, he strives to keep people in a constant state of amazement.

He describes himself as a practitioner of "open sorcery", because he shares all the software tools necessary to perform his tricks through various portals including his website, with a growing online community of illusionists.

He took time to speak to the BBC while attending the eCircle technology conference in London.

Video produced by Dougal Shaw. Footage Courtesy of TED and Marco Tempest