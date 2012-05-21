Media player
How the Olympic Torch Relay is being broadcast live
It is travelling 8,000 miles and being carried by 8,000 runners - the Olympic torch has already set off around the UK and the BBC plans to broadcast every moment of its journey before it ignites the Olympic Games in London at the end of July.
But covering a continuously moving object is no easy task and involves some new broadcasting ideas, as technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has been finding out.
21 May 2012
