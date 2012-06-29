Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AirBnB boss Brian Chesky on trust and accommodation booking
Brian Chesky, chief executive and co-founder of the AirBnB accommodation booking site, has talked to the BBC about the principles that lie behind his service.
AirBnB allows people all over the world to rent out their private rooms. Set up in 2008 it was given a $1bn (£645m) valuation last year and over the last six months has enabled five million rooms to be booked.
"Trust is the currency that lubricates the entire system", Mr Chesky said, explaining some of the safeguards to prevent people mis-using the site.
-
29 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-18646220/airbnb-boss-brian-chesky-on-trust-and-accommodation-bookingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window