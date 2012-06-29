Video

Brian Chesky, chief executive and co-founder of the AirBnB accommodation booking site, has talked to the BBC about the principles that lie behind his service.

AirBnB allows people all over the world to rent out their private rooms. Set up in 2008 it was given a $1bn (£645m) valuation last year and over the last six months has enabled five million rooms to be booked.

"Trust is the currency that lubricates the entire system", Mr Chesky said, explaining some of the safeguards to prevent people mis-using the site.