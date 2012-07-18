Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whiplash insurance hoaxer caught after not hanging up
A man from Leeds who attempted to carry out an insurance fraud was found out after he failed to put the phone down properly to his insurance company and was recorded boasting about how easy it was.
John Machin is the first insurance hoaxer to be convicted following the setting-up of the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) in January 2012, a specialist police unit entirely funded by the insurance industry.
You and Yours' Shari Vahl reported on the case on Wed 18 July. Hear more at the above link or catch up on Radio 4's daily consumer programme weekdays at 12 noon.
-
18 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-18889902/whiplash-insurance-hoaxer-caught-after-not-hanging-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window