Video

A man from Leeds who attempted to carry out an insurance fraud was found out after he failed to put the phone down properly to his insurance company and was recorded boasting about how easy it was.

John Machin is the first insurance hoaxer to be convicted following the setting-up of the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) in January 2012, a specialist police unit entirely funded by the insurance industry.

You and Yours' Shari Vahl reported on the case on Wed 18 July. Hear more at the above link or catch up on Radio 4's daily consumer programme weekdays at 12 noon.