Brian Eno on apps and albums

Brian Eno is a pop and electronic music legend. He first found fame for his work with art college pop icons Roxy Music, before going on to pioneer ambient music in the late 1970s.

He has produced albums for the likes of David Bowie, U2 and Coldplay.

His latest venture is the app Scape, a follow-up to 2008's Bloom app. Scape not only contains his most recent 'album' of the same name, but is also a tool allowing people to compose their own music on mobile devices.

He developed it with Peter Chilvers, known for his work creating music for computer games in the 1990s.

The app promises "deep access to the musical elements" that the composers used to make the album itself.

Rory Cellan-Jones caught up with Brian Eno in his London studio, to hear his views on the future of music.