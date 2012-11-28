Offices raided over text spammers

The two owners of a marketing company in Manchester, which sent millions of spam text messages, have been fined nearly £500,000.

Christopher Niebel and Gary McNeish were said to be part of a growing industry, sending unsolicited texts to encourage compensation claims.

It is the first time the Information Commissioner used his powers to levy fines in this sort of case.

Tom Symonds reports.

Update September 2015: In October 2013, the General Regulatory Chamber overturned the fine imposed on Christopher Niebel, a decision later upheld on appeal. In light of that, the Information Commissioner's Office decided not to pursue the case against Gary McNeish.