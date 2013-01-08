Former concert pianist Uwe Diegel's iMusic BodyRhythm is not your average smartphone accessory.

For starters, it weighs 5lbs (2kg), and needs to be plugged into a mains socket.

Its function is certainly unique - it massages your back in time with the music on your smartphone.

An accompanying app allows you to sync up your music, or control the device manually.

There is no medical application for the device, however - Mr Diegel says it is just a bit of fun.