Video

Chinese electronics firm HiSense is occupying the space at CES normally reserved for Microsoft.

The company is making the most of the Windows-maker's absence by displaying its wares - including this transparent 3D television.

The company says it could potentially be used by museums and other attractions to create exciting displays that combine real objects - such as artefacts - with 3D imaging.

Hisense spokesman Payton Tyrell said the screen was still a prototype.

Video journalist: Dave Lee