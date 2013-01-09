Media player
CES 2013: Transparent 3D TV from HiSense
Chinese electronics firm HiSense is occupying the space at CES normally reserved for Microsoft.
The company is making the most of the Windows-maker's absence by displaying its wares - including this transparent 3D television.
The company says it could potentially be used by museums and other attractions to create exciting displays that combine real objects - such as artefacts - with 3D imaging.
Hisense spokesman Payton Tyrell said the screen was still a prototype.
Video journalist: Dave Lee
09 Jan 2013
