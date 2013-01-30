The BlackBerry 10's TimeShift and BlackBerry Balance features
The first two handsets powered by the new Blackberry 10 operating system have been unveiled, at a launch event in central London.
The Z10 is controlled via a 4.2in (10.7cm) touchscreen while the Q10 has a smaller 3.1in (7.9cm) screen and physical keyboard.
The UK will be the first to get the Z10, when it launches on Thursday.
Its appeal could determine whether the firm - which has switched its name from Research In Motion to Blackberry - has a long term future.
The BBC's Mark Gregory tried out the Z10 with Blackberry's product manager Nick Webb.
