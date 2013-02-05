Media player
British schoolgirl's app interests Silicon Valley investors
A teenager from Luton has developed a smartphone app that has got investors in Silicon Valley, United States, interested.
Nina Devani, 14, created Prompt Me Nina, which is an app that allows users to create individual prompts for all their passwords.
She told BBC Radio 5 live Wake Up to Money how it all started.
05 Feb 2013
