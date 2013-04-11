Junkyard genius's crazy nutcracker

Video

Rob Higgs is variously known as a mechanical automata specialist, a scrapyard contraption specialist, and a kinetic sculptor.

From the Cornish boatyard where he lives and works, he creates intricate contraptions to order, all built from metal scrap.

Recent commissions include mechanical humanoid robots for an art-house film, a submarine for a children's playground, and a huge corkscrew with hundreds of reclaimed moving parts for the Eden Project centre.

He gave the BBC's LJ Rich a tour of his workplace, and explained how his chosen way of life satisfies his compulsion for hands-on engineering.

Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw