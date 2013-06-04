Robert Scoble and Jaron Lanier on wearable technology

Video

Robert Scoble from the technology firm Rackspace, who has been trialling Google Glass and says he will never live another day without them, and Jaron Lanier from Microsoft who invented an early forerunner to Google Glass, talk to BBC Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman about the impact and possibilities of wearable technology.

