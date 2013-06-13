Media player
E3: Nintendo Wi U games unveiled at expo
Nintendo has unveiled new games which will be available on Wii U later this year.
New technology being used by the console will include an anti-gravity feature which will be active in games coming in 2014.
Shelly Pearce, marketing director of Nintendo UK, explained what the company was showing at the expo.
13 Jun 2013
