Airbus A350 Rolls-Royce XWB engine: Close up look
The Airbus A350, the European aircraft company's direct response to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, has completed its maiden test flight over the skies of Toulouse.
Contracts for the plane have secured 100,000 British jobs, from the wings designed in Filton near Bristol and manufactured in Broughton, Wales, to the Rolls-Royce engines designed and built in Derby.
Roll-Royce's Chris Young gave David Shukman an up-close tour of the XWB engine, claimed to be the most advanced and efficient engine in the world.
14 Jun 2013
